W Don Cornwell Purchases 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director W Don Cornwell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00.

MRNA opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.77. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

