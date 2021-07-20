W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $37,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $449.52 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.64 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

