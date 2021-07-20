Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 4.6%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.98 ($27.04) and last traded at €23.14 ($27.22). Approximately 162,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.26 ($28.54).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.30 ($30.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.