Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 136,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:WD opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.68.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

