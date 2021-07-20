Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

