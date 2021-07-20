Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

