Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

