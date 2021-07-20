Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,195 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.