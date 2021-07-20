Walleye Capital LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

