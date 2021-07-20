Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $153,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

