Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 577,730 shares.The stock last traded at $122.35 and had previously closed at $121.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,998,175 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

