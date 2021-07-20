Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.