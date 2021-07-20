Wealth Alliance Makes New $221,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 239,660 shares of company stock worth $8,594,737 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

