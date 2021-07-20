Wealth Alliance Sells 356 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

