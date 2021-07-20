WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $25,990.00. Insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock worth $74,020 over the last 90 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 101,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,624. WEED has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

