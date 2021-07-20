Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,378. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

