Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,378. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
