West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$118.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. 19,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

