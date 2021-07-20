West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$118.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WFG. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

TSE WFG traded up C$1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$86.09. 254,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,734. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

