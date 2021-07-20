Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $90.02 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

