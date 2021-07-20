Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

