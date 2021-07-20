Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of WEA stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
