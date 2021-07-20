Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,760. The stock has a market cap of C$696.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.2752174 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

