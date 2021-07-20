Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.60 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.
WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,760. The stock has a market cap of C$696.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
