Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

