Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WARFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Wharf has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

