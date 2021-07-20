Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $141.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.