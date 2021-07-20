Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

