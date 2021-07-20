William Blair Comments on Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

