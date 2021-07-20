WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

WSC opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

