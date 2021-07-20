WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 481% compared to the average volume of 414 put options.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 523,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

