Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winmark worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $150.03 and a 1-year high of $215.19. The firm has a market cap of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

