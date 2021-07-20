Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

