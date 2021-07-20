Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 3,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

