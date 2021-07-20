Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.