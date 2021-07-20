Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

