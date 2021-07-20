Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $165,749.37 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

