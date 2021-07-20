Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $563,845.53 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76.
Shares of WDAY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.70. 4,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.52 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
