Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $563,845.53 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.70. 4,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.52 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.