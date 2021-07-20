Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.35 and a 1 year high of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $3,121,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total value of $19,083,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,437,847 shares of company stock worth $401,501,747. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.