Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 13,205 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.