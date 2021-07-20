Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $337.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $3,448,632.99. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

