WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $144.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several research firms recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $121.02.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.