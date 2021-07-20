Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

