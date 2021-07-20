xRhodium Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $160.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00045060 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

