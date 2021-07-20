YEE Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,403.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $154,403.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00752295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

