Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yext were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 26,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $105,820.00. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,901. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

