Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

