Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after buying an additional 527,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

