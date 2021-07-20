Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 859,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,478. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

