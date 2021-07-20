Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $66.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $235.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.