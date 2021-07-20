Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 3,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.53 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

