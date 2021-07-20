Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 236,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,065. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

