Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.60 million and the highest is $396.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,741.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,415 shares of company stock worth $12,650,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,734,104. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

